Police ask for help locating missing Janesville woman

Mar. 27—JANESVILLE — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Janesville woman.

Julia Wittman, 19, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wittman was last seen March 21, when she was going to an address in Albany with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend left the address, but Wittman has not been seen since, said Lt. Mark Ratzlaff of the Janesville Police Department.

Those close to Wittman believe she is being held against her will because she has not contacted them since she traveled to Albany, Ratzlaff said.

Police have checked addresses in Beloit, Albany and Walworth without success.

Anyone with information can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.