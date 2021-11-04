Police ask for help in locating Staunton teen

The missing teen was in this outfit, police said.

STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, a press release said.

Kayla Bennett, 17, was last seen Wednesday, police said.

The teen is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She was last seen near Staunton High School on North Coalter Street.

Police said the teen was wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a red coat and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

More: Death investigation in Stuarts Draft after woman found in pond

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton teen listed as missing