Police ask for help in locating Staunton teen

Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The missing teen was in this outfit, police said.
STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, a press release said.

Kayla Bennett, 17, was last seen Wednesday, police said.

The teen is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She was last seen near Staunton High School on North Coalter Street.

Police said the teen was wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a red coat and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

