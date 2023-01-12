Police safely locate 11-year-old girl reported as critically missing

Milwaukee police have safely located 11-year-old Charlene. P. Ruffin after she was reported as critically missing late Wednesday.

She was last seen at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and was located safely by 9:45 a.m. Thursday, police said.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

