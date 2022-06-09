Police ask more victims to come forward after charges filed in Mount Pocono assaults

Pennsylvania State Police have charged an employee of Serenity Spa and Massage alleged to have assaulted customers during their massages.

According to a release from PSP's Stroudsburg station, on May 21, 2022, a group of women rented the Mount Pocono spa for a bachelorette party where two of the women received massages from Frank V. Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono.

According to the two women, sexual contact is alleged to have occurred during those massages.Charges of indecent assault have been filed against Marchello in District Court 43-4-02.

Police believe that there may be additional victims, and are requesting that anyone with information contact the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6480.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Mount Pocono spa employee charged with indecent assault