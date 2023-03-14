Police ask North Shore residents to review home security video amid ongoing search for missing girl
Rockport Police are asking North Shore residents to review any home security video amid an ongoing search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Marley Castillo, 15, was last seen on Monday leaving a home on Doctor’s Run just after 10 p.m.
According to police Castillo frequently goes to Gloucester, Hamilton, Salem, and Lynn.
She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, and with reddish/brown curly hair. She has a small scar on her forehead above the bridge of her nose.
According to police, Castillo was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, slipper-style footwear, and pajama-style pants. She was also seen carrying red-colored Nike sneakers.
Anyone with security footage or information about Castillo’s whereabouts is asked to all the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
