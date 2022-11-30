Police ask for info on any 'odd' events related to Moscow homicides

Nov. 29—The Moscow Police Department is asking the public for information on any "odd or out-of-the-ordinary events" that may be related to the four victims in a Nov. 13 quadruple homicide.

More than two weeks after University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their King Road residence, police have not identified a suspect. Law enforcement is continuing to ask for the public's assistance in piecing together information about the victims and the events leading up to their deaths.

"To assist with the ongoing investigation, any odd or out-of-the-ordinary events that took place should be reported," the Moscow Police stated in a Monday news release. "Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be a piece of the puzzle to help investigators solve these murders."

Classes returned to the UI campus Monday following Thanksgiving break. The university announced last week it asked instructors to accommodate students who do not feel safe enough to return to campus this semester. This week, the UI is expected to release the numbers showing how many students returned to the Moscow campus and how many are taking their courses remotely.

The UI is planning to host a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Moscow campus and 6 p.m. at the Boise campus to commemorate Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves.

The Moscow Police Department continues to address questions about past events that some speculate may be related to the murder case.

On Monday, it confirmed that a death reported in February on Baker Street in Moscow was an overdose death and not connected to the recent homicide.

On Friday, it stated there is no evidence suggesting that a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman and a 2021 double stabbing in Salem, Ore., are related to the Nov. 13 incident.

There have been online reports of a red Ford Mustang on Deakin Street being processed as part of the murder investigation. This information is not accurate, the police stated, and the vehicle is not connected to this incident.

Monday's news release warned that speculation with factual backing is "stoking community fears and spreading false facts."

"We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress," the news release stated.

