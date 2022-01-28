Lafayette police released a photo of the man suspected in a Jan. 25 robbery near a CityBus stop at Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Lafayette police at 765-807-1200.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police published a photo of the man they suspect robbed a 54-year-old Lafayette woman as they both walked away form a CityBus stop about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and the woman both got off the bus, and as they walked away, the man snatched her purse and stole her wallet.

The man is either white or Hispanic. He has a goatee and was wearing a brown shirt, black pants and a black mask at the time of the robbery at Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive.

More: Police: Passenger robs woman as they both stepped from the CityBus

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police ask people to call if they recognize suspected robber