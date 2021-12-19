Missing mother and infant son reported missing found safe Sunday afternoon, police say

This story has been updated to reflect that Jett and her son were found unharmed Sunday afternoon.

A 24-year-old mother and her infant son reported by family on Saturday night as missing and endangered were found safe Sunday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Desarae Jett, 24, of Lady’s Island and her son, Kylo, were reported missing after Jett left a home on Sam Doyle Drive on St. Helena Island Saturday night, the alert said. After Jett left, her family was has been unable to reach her, police said in the alert.

When she left, the alert said, Jett was upset and the family was “concerned for her and Kylo’s safety.”

Police described the car they believed Jett to be in as a white 2007 Ford Explorer with the South Carolina license plate number TVR520. Police believed the two may have been in the Beaufort area, the alert said.