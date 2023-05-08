Jessica Gomez, 43, was last seen April 26, 2023, at the Plaza Suites Hotel on the 300 block of East University Avenue. She has since been located.

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m. on May 8, 2023

Jessica Gomez has been located and is safe, according to New Mexico State Police.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

LAS CRUCES - Police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Jessica Gomez, 43, was last seen on April 26, 2023, at the Plaza Suites Hotel on the 300 block of East University Avenue. Gomez is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 201 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Her clothing and direction of travel were unknown.

“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Gomez is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795 or dial 911,” police said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police ask for public’s aid in missing person search