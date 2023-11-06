Police ask for public assistance to find missing Concord man

The Concord Police Department (CPD) is asking for help from the public to find a missing 80-year-old man.

Officers say they are looking for Raymond Kenneth Bowers. He was last seen walking away from his home on Faith Drive around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Bowers is five feet, nine inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, gray sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt, and black sneakers.

Police also say that Bowers is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department.

