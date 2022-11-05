Police ask for public’s help in finding Maryville man wanted in East St. Louis homicide

The U.S. Marshals Service and Illinois State Police have asked the public for help in finding a 36-year-old Maryville man charged in connection with a murder in East St. Louis in August.

Jermany Rickman faces charges in connection with the killing of 30-year-old Demond W. Steward of Cahokia Heights on Aug. 13 in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police said.

“Do not approach Rickman as he should be considered armed and dangerous,” state police said in a news release on Friday.

A reward of up to $2,000 has been offered in the case, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney office on Aug. 26 charged Rickman with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rickman also has an outstanding federal warrant for motion to revoke supervised release issued on Aug. 30 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about Rickman’s whereabouts or the incident in East St. Louis is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.