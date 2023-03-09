Police ask public’s help identifying Dallas murder suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for an April 2022 homicide.

On April 10, 2022, at about 11:25 am, Ja Meesia Anderson-Busby, 24, was shot and killed in the 9800 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation determined Anderson-Busby was shot by an unknown suspect.

The suspect is pictured in the neighborhood surveillance video wearing a grey hoodie and red sweatpants. The suspect left the location on foot.

Dallas Police Department detectives were able to obtain camera footage of a suspect in the vehicle in the image from a murder that happened on Grove Oaks Boulevard, April 10, 2022.

Detectives were able to obtain camera footage of the suspect in the vehicle in the image.

Anyone with information about the crime or the pictured individual is asked to contact Detective Reggie Woods by email at reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov or by phone at 214-671-3721, and refer to case number 062626-2022.