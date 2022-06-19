Police ask the public for help identifying person suspected of mail theft in Merced

Authorities have requested the public’s assistance in identifying a person accused of mail theft in Merced.

About 4:13 p.m. on June 16, a package was stolen from the doorstep at a residence in the 100 block of East South Bear Creek Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the victim provided the department with footage of a person accused of taking the package, which reportedly contained about $100 in cookware.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Abanathie at 209-388-7798 or abanathies@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.