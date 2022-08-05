Police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in connection to break-ins at Huber Heights park

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three men who they said used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

Security footage from the Kroger on Alex Bell Road in Moraine showed three men trying to use the stolen cards at self-checkout.

Huber Heights Police Department said on social media they believe the credit cards used were stolen from cars at Thomas Cloud Park last month.

Police were called to the park last month to reports of after at least four vehicles were broken into and items were stolen.

Items reported as stolen ranged from a MacBook Pro to cash.

Police ask those with information about the suspects to call Detective Rob Bluma at 937-237-3544.