Police ask public for help identifying suspects accused of burglary at Merced business

Authorities have requested assistance from the public in identifying to persons accused of burglarizing a Merced phone store in April.

The Merced Police department has released surveillance images of two people accused of burglarizing a Metro PCS store located at 1930 E. Yosemite Parkway. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 3:15 a.m. on April 26, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Authorities said the responding officers located signs of forced entry into the business. The two people captured on surveillance allegedly stole multiple items before fleeing the scene on foot. Police said detectives have requested the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the subjects.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.