Police ask for public’s help locating missing teen girl last seen at high school in JoCo

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

Marisol Martinez was last seen at Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, the Merriam Police Department said on social media. She was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

She did not return home after school, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-782-0720.