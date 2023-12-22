Police ask for public’s help locating man wanted in slaying of woman in Austin neighborhood

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help locating a man connected to the Dec. 13 homicide of a 34-year-old woman in the Austin neighborhood.

An active arrest warrant went out on Kenneth Brown in connection with a Dec. 13 slaying of a woman in the 300 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

Brown was described by police as a 44-year-old African-American man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Brown is considered armed and dangerous and police cautioned not to approach him.

