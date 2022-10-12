Police ask for public’s help in locating Burton man wanted in sexual assault on minor

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Burton man wanted in the assault of a minor over the summer, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Awildo Gabriel Rivera, 43, of Burton, is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the victim being 11 years old or younger at the time of the abuse. He has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a case that was reported in the summer of 2022.

The case was reported to police after the child went to the hospital for a COVID-19 test and doctors found she was pregnant, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The abuse took place over the course of several years.

Rivera could have fled the area and may now be in South America, according to the post.

A mugshot shows Awildo Gabriel Rivera, a Burton man wanted on a charge of sexual assault on a minor by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Rivera’s location may call Sgt. Dustin Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.