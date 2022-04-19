Police ask for public’s help locating missing teenage boy in Merced

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage boy in Merced.

Police are looking for 13-year-old James Covert who reportedly ran away form his home in the area of West Yosemite Avenue and R Street, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said Covert was reported missing by family just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Covert has a learning disability and is believed to be on foot and still in the Merced area.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and red and black shoes, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Anyone with information about is location is asked to contact the Merced Police Department dispatch number at 209-385-6906.