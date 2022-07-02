Police ask for public’s help locating 3 young girls who went missing Friday in Englewood

Police are asking for the public’s help locating three young girls, 12, 11 and 10-years-old, who were last seen Friday in the 6100 block of South Racine Ave.

The youngest girl is Sharae Woods, 10, who was described as Black with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Rayven Woods, 11, also is missing. She was described as Black with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.

The third girl, Janiya Young, 12, was described as Black with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, police said.

Janiya has scars on both arms.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.