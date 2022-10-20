Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist

Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time.

Investigation Update: Police Have Identified the Person of Interest from the October 19, 2022 regarding the Franklin Park Stabbing — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 20, 2022

Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest after a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer was stabbed in Franklin Park last week.

Dr. Jean McGuire was walking her dog in the city park when she was attacked by an unknown assailant on October 11. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. and found McGuire suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to Monday update, police believe McGuire was walking her dog on Seaver Street when she was stabbed between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Boston Police revealed new surveillance photos of the unknown subject.

Louis Elisa, who lives across the street from Franklin Park, said the release of the surveillance stills is a promising sign that investigators are making progress in their investigation.

“I’m thinking that whoever did this is someone who’s mentally deranged,” Elisa said. “I hope for the residents here in the community of Roxbury, Dorhcester and JP for their mental health that whoever’s responsible for this has been removed out of the public domain for a while.”

“What did he want? Dog walkers don’t carry money. We carry poop bags and ID. That’s all he’s going to get. Unless he has the urge to beat up somebody who’s defenseless,” McGuire’s sister told Boston 25.

McGuire’s sister also told Boston 25 that her dog may have bitten the suspect during the encounter.

The reported stabbing happened right next to the Franklin Park Zoo, where the lantern light experience has been going on every night from 6: 00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

McGuire was a leader in the fight for equal rights in education for Black communities in the 1960s. She was also the first Black woman to gain a seat on the Boston School Committee.

Additionally, McGuire served as the executive director of METCO for more than four decades. She is also known for advocating for Black educators, calling for the need for racial and community representation at all levels.

“It was just shocking to know that someone who was part of this community for so many decades, fighting for this community, was stabbed and hurt in the community where she works and lives and walks on a regular basis,” said METCO president Millie Arbaje-Thomas.

In 2020, McGuire was honored during a Boston Celtics game as part of the team’s “Heroes Among Us” program, which recognizes heroic achievements and outstanding citizens in the community.

McGuire grew up attending public schools in Brookline as one of the only Black students in all of her classes.

Investigators urge that anyone with information related to the incident contact detectives at 617-343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

