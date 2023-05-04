Police ask for public help to find missing Gastonia teen

The Gastonia Police Department is looking for a missing teen that was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

According to GPD, 15-year-old Dylan Varner was in the Gaston County Courthouse parking lot on Wednesday.

Police say, he is 5′6″ and weighs 130 pounds. Varner has dark hair and green eyes, he was wearing a dark gray jacket over a light-colored shirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information about Dylan Varner is asked to call detectives at the Gastonia Police Department.

