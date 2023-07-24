CMPD: 81-year-old man reported missing reunited with family
An 81-year-old man who had been reported missing has been reunited with his family, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said John Allen Gibson was last seen around 7 p.m. driving a gray or blue Dodge 2006 Caravan into west Charlotte on Sunday.
Monday morning, police announced that Gibson had been located and reunited with his family.
