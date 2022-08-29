Police ask for public’s help after multiple cars broken in to, gun stolen in Mechanicsburg

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe broke into multiple cars last week and could be dangerous.

On Aug. 25 between 2-4 a.m. police said multiple cars were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg.

Multiple items were taken from the cars including a loaded handgun, according to a release by Mechanicsburg Police Department.

Police said the suspect also took a car and later returned it to a local car dealership, but took the keys with him.

The suspect returned the next day and took the car again.

The car stolen was a blue Volkswagen Passat with Ohio registration HEA2929 and has a broken passenger side mirror.

Police are asking if anyone sees the suspect or has information about them to call their local authorities. People can also contact Lieutenant Robert McConnell at 937-834-3303 ext. 116.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to a release.



