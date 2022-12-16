Police ask for the public’s help to find a NC girl missing for 3 weeks from Cornelius

An 11-year-old Bailey Middle School student in Cornelius has been missing since late November. On Dec. 15, police announced it would open an investigation into her whereabouts.

Cornelius Police are asking for help in the search for 11-year-old Madaline Cojocari, missing since Nov. 23, 2022.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home the evening of Nov. 23, Cornelius police said in a news release. She is a white female who weighs approximately 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Her parents reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School Resource Officer but police did not say when this was. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.