Police ask public for help in search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD -- Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen Tuesday night leaving her boyfriend's house.

She was reported missing on Friday.

Local and State Police searched the neighborhood of Tee's boyfriend for clues on Sunday. Police dogs tried to pick up a scent in the woods near Lewis Field and a drone scoured the area from above.

A group of Tee's friends gathered at the police department to join the search, but investigators feared they might unintentionally trample important evidence.

"I know the urge is out there to go and help in the search right now but we're asking that you please not do that now," said Brookfield Police Cheif Michael Blanchard.

Police plan to resume their search Monday morning.

Brittany is 5'6", 120 pounds, and was last wearing a black winter coat, jeans, and work boots.

Family and friends said she has never been gone for this long without contacting loved ones.

D.A. Joseph Early Jr. asked Brookfield residents for help. "Anyone with any media, any cameras at their home, check it. Check your cameras, see if you have anything at all," he said.

Friends also told WBZ-TV that Tee's car was found at her boyfriend's house. Her phone was last pinged near the Brookfield State Police Barracks on Route 9.

