Police ask public for help in search for missing teen who suffers from mental disorders

Boston Police is asking the public for help in locating missing 16-year-old Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda of Roxbury, who police say suffers from Autism and Schizophrenia.

Dimitrius was last seen on Wednesday, July 13, in the area of 7 Wheatley Way in Roxbury. Officials note that he has been located in Newton and Everett in the past.

According to police, Dimitrius was wearing his glasses along with a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white/black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

