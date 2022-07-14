Police ask public for help in search for missing teen who suffers from mental disorders

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Boston Police is asking the public for help in locating missing 16-year-old Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda of Roxbury, who police say suffers from Autism and Schizophrenia.

Dimitrius was last seen on Wednesday, July 13, in the area of 7 Wheatley Way in Roxbury. Officials note that he has been located in Newton and Everett in the past.

According to police, Dimitrius was wearing his glasses along with a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white/black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

