Police ask for public help to solve four-decade old Massachusetts murder case

Over four decades after the death of 13-year-old Mary Frances Harvey, Massachusetts States Police took to Twitter Wednesday asking for public assistance to solve the cold case.

Were you around #Providence RI in the late 70s/early 80s? Did you know a girl named Mary who went by the nickname Frankie or a guy called “T-Man?” If so, you might be able to help us solve Mary’s murder. Thank you to #TheDeck for featuring Mary’s case. https://t.co/LO4yFzdIud pic.twitter.com/iqWh9fTRn3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2022

In November of 1980, Harvey was staying at a Providence, Rhode Island shelter after getting into a fight with her mother, according to wpri.com.

After going out with a friend, she never made it back to the shelter. Harvey’s body was located in a sand pit off a highway in Wrentham, MA three days later. Despite local coverage of the case, her murderer was never caught.

Harvey’s story was featured in Wednesday’s episode of The Deck Podcast, a show investigating cases so cold that law enforcement agencies placed the victims’ faces on prison playing cards in an attempt to jog the memory of inmates.

Those with information related to the case are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Deck’s episode on Mary Frances Harvey can be listened to below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

