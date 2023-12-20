Police ask for public’s help in solving Christmastime 2016 Plainfield homicide

The Plainfield Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office have asked for the public's help in solving a seven-year-old homicide case that shocked the community.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person who killed 32-year-old Plainfield resident Shamar Coleman on Dec. 29, 2016.

At about 5:45 p.m. that day, police responded to Seafood Rama on the 1000 block of East Second Street in Plainfield and found Coleman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has re-released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the case.

The person, who can be seen exiting and entering the passenger side of what seems to be a small Volkswagen sedan parked outside the restaurant around the time of the shooting, was wearing bright blue pants, white sneakers, a dark facial covering and a hooded sweatshirt that appears to be black on the bottom and light gray on the top.

The case remains under joint investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force andPlainfield Police Department.

Anyone who may have seen this individual in the area around the time of the shooting or who has information about his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Task Force Sgt. Keyla Live at 908-527-4514 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-527-4624.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online atwww.uctip.org.

Coleman was remembered by the people of Plainfield as someone who cared about the community and strived to give back.

"He was the type of person who looked out for the community. He looked out for everyone in the community," said Sukeisha Smith, Coleman's older sister. She said it was a trait her brother learned from their grandmother, Bertha Mae Plummer, who never turned her back on anyone.

She said her brother would give others money and the shirt off his back.

