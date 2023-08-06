Police ask for public’s help after man found dead near Ocoee apartment complex

Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help to find a suspect in an Orange County homicide.

According to a news release, Ocoee Police officers responded to a shooting call at the Advenir at The Oaks apartment complex Sunday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man dead at the back of the apartment complex near Old Winter Garden Road.

If you have any information about this homicide, contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

If the information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be anonymous.

See a map of the location below:

