Police ask public for help after thief steals Everett Parks Department Bronco

Police say two vehicles were stolen in Central Everett Saturday morning.

One of those vehicles was a white Everett Parks Department Ford Bronco with Washing license plate 14218D.

A white box truck with Washington license plate C16796E was also stolen.

Officials say the stolen vehicles will likely be together.

“If you see one or both of these vehicles, please call 911,” said a spokesperson.

Police have also included a photo of the suspect.