Police ask public for help after vandalism at Heceta Head Lighthouse on Oregon Coast

One of many signs vandalized on the trail to the Heceta Head Lighthouse.

Authorities are asking the public for information on people involved in damaging Heceta Head Lighthouse after vandalism was reported last week, according to Oregon State Police.

According to a news release, four people approached the historic lookout just before 8:45 p.m. on June 14 with one carrying spray paint while two others were caught on surveillance breaking a window and attempting to enter the lighthouse.

A broken window at one of the lighthouse buildings at Heceta Head Lighthouse.

One of the lighthouse buildings and several signs along the trail from the parking lot were vandalized during the incident. The four fled the area after a passerby intervened, according to police. Damage is estimated to cost between $10,000 to $20,000 to repair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police dispatch at *677 from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police ask public for help after vandalism at Oregon Coast lighthouse