Police ask public not to approach suspects caught on camera stealing from cars

Two videos posted by the Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday show two separate car break-in incidents that occurred on separate days.

One of the incidents occurred on Flint Ridge Court in Jonesboro, and the other incident happened on Mundy’s Overlook in Jonesboro, according to police.

The video of the incident on Flint Ridge Court shows two suspects wearing masks and breaking into the front door of a car, before running away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video of an incident on Mundy’s Overlook Court shows the suspects checking the doors and trunks of cars for easy access, before one of the suspects breaks into the window of a pickup truck. In this incident, a total of four cars were checked for unlocked doors and any valuable possessions left inside.

The suspects in this incident on Mundy’s Overlook were seen on camera driving a silver pickup truck.

It’s unclear if it is the same suspects in both incidents.

Anyone who recognizes the pickup truck or any of the suspects in either video is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-4777-3550.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say to not approach the suspects if you see them and to call 911 immediately.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: