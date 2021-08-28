Police ask public to watch for inmate who escaped custody near Monroe

Aug. 28—The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped police custody in the area of state Route 63 and Interstate 75 while being taken to an area hospital late Friday.

Derrick M. Volz, 29, is six feet, one inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a black undershirt and khaki pants.

He was last seen heading westbound along Route 63 toward Monroe.

According to the sheriff's office, Volz was being taken to the hospital by staff from the Talbert House's Community Correction Center, which is on Route 63 in Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.

Volz was incarcerated on drug possession charges in Clermont County, and his last known address was in Amelia, Ohio.

The sheriff's office said it and the Warren County Jail are not affiliated with the center.

The correctional center is one of multiple centers run by Talbert House. According to the Talbert House website, the center offers residential care, assessment, treatment and reintegration programs for adult male felony offenders.

Anyone who sees Volz or had information on his location is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-2525.