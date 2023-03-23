Police ask for public's assistance in attempted kidnapping of woman at MSU

LANSING — Michigan State Police officials are asking for the public's help after state troopers said an attempted kidnapping happened on Michigan State University's campus around midnight Feb. 11.

State troopers said a female student was walking back to her dorm when an unknown male grabbed her from behind in front of McDonel Hall on Shaw Lane.

The person allegedly assaulted the student. State police said she thought he was trying to kidnap her, so she fought off her attacker. The suspect fled on foot.

"We have nothing on the suspect, the only thing that the victim could tell us that he was a white male," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the public information officer for Michigan State Police's first district, which includes Michigan State University.

Those with information regarding the incident are requested to call State Police at 517-322-1907.

