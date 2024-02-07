Police ask for public's help finding Loveland teen missing since October

Forrest, a 15-year-old who uses they/them pronouns, has been missing from their Loveland home since Oct. 6, 2023. Forrest's legal name is Melody Burns.

Loveland police is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for four months.

The 15-year-old, who goes by the name Forrest and uses they/them pronouns, left their Loveland home the evening of Oct. 6 in what appeared to be a voluntary manor, according to police. Forrest, whose legal name is Melody Burns, has a history of running away from home, police said, and they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this case.

Forrest, a 15-year-old who uses they/them pronouns, has been missing from their Loveland home since Oct. 6, 2023. Forrest's legal name is Melody Burns.

Forrest wears glasses and had their hair dyed black at the time they went missing, police said. Forrest attends school in Fort Collins but they have not gone to school since they left home.

Police have been working with Forrest's family and friends, other neighboring law enforcement and their school but have not been successful in finding Forrest.

Anyone with information about Forrest and this case call Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland police asking for public's help finding missing teen