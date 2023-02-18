Police ask for public's help finding missing Portland man

Feb. 18—Portland police are searching for a 36-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Timothy Bak was last seen at his home on Berkshire Road in Portland around 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Portland Police Department said Saturday.

Police said Bak left home sometime between then and 3 p.m. the following day. He left on foot and did not take any belongings with him.

Bak recently moved to Maine from Texas to live with his family, who police said do not believe he has close friends in the area.

Police said Bak has depression and that family said this behavior is not typical for him.

Bak's family is asking for help finding him. He is 5'8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a star or a cross on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 874-8575.