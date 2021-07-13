Police ask for public's help in locating woman whose car was found abandoned

Jul. 13—The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman whose car was found abandoned in Wintler Park June 29.

Police describe Jamie Connes, 43, as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was living in her car, according to police, which is a white four-door 1992 Dodge Dynasty.

She is considered missing "due to likely mental health crisis," the police department stated.

Vancouver police asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or to send tips to Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.