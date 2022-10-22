Police ask for public's help in locating suspects

Oct. 22—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a home invasion at the 1400 block of S. Jefferson St.

Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, and Shelton Renard Jones, also 48, both have last known addresses in Albany, Malone at 421 Carver Ave., and Jones at 468 Prather Pass Drive. Malone is described by police as being 5-feet-3 and weighing 124 pounds. Police say Jones is 6 feet tall, weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding these suspects' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.