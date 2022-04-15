Police ask for public's help to find missing Long Beach teenager

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Ana Gabriela Alvarado was last seen walking away from her home in the 1000 block of Almond Court on Monday at 10:30 p.m. according to authorities. Alvarado is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red and white Nike high-top shoes, gray sweatpants with a pink stripe, gray sweater and a black backpack.

Police say she has a mole on her left foot and a small scar on her lower back.

Alvarado does not have a history of running away and it's unclear where she would go, according to police. It's likely she does not have access to her cellphone to contact her family.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.