Police ask for public's patience as investigation into south Lubbock shooting continues

Lubbock police officials say homicide detectives are still investigating a deadly Nov. 5 shooting in South Lubbock, according to a statement issued Wednesday that also addressed the dearth of information that had been provided to the public in the case.

By Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting that left 54-year-old Chad Read dead at a south Lubbock home.

"While LPD recognizes there is public interest in this case, there are multiple facets of this on-going investigation that dictate what can and cannot be released to the public, per Texas state law," the statement reads.

The statement also addressed the report writing process and the availability of supplemental police reports.

The report on the shooting became available Tuesday and provided an initial responding officer's report that contained a four-line summary of the shooting in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

The report stated that the shooting came after a verbal altercation between Read and an individual listed as "S1." A Lubbock police news release issued the day after the shooting stated the argument stemmed from "a domestic incident that turned physical."

Those listed as S1, which is code for Suspect 1 in police reports, are not typically identified. Wednesday's release stated that a provision in the Public Information Act bars the identification of suspects unless there is a direct threat to the public.

"As stated in the initial news release, there was no ongoing threat to the public," the release states.

The officer's report also stated more details were contained in supplemental reports, which are written by other officers who arrived at the scene.

However, officials said in the statement that supplemented reports are typically not provided unless they are contained in probable cause affidavits attached to arrest warrants.

"The reason for that policy is to protect the integrity of each and every investigation, not to withhold information from the public," officials said in the statement.

The statement ended with a plea from police officials asking for the public's patience throughout the investigation.

"The Lubbock Police Department prides itself on its relationship with the Lubbock community and strives each and every day to be an agency of transparency, no matter who is, or is not connected to an investigation," the statement reads.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ask for patience as investigation into Lubbock shooting continues