Police ask for tips to find baby taken by mom’s former boyfriend in St. Paul

St. Paul police are asking for tips after they say a woman’s former boyfriend took her 6-month-old baby.

The infant, My’Air, was last seen Monday when Nichlis Kruse drove away with him, police announced early Thursday. He left in a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe with Minnesota license plate HGK499.

“Kruse sent a threatening message on the night of Aug. 16 to My’Air’s mother and we are concerned for the welfare of My’Air,” police wrote in an alert on social media, which described My’Air as an endangered baby.

Police asked anyone with information about the infant, Kruse or the Tahoe to call police at 911 or 651-291-1111.

