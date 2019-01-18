Police ask for volunteers who want to get drunk. Many people were happy to help

A Pennsylvania police department asked the public for volunteers who were "willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation" for free to help officers train.

The department was soon overwhelmed with interest.

The call went out from the Kutztown Borough Police Department's Facebook page on Wednesday. Although the department said it was only seeking three volunteers, the post generated hundreds of comments, often from enthusiastic volunteers.

By Thursday night, the department had edited the post to say it had received an "overwhelming response" and would be contacting selected volunteers.

The event, scheduled for early April, will help officers train in administering field sobriety tests during a suspected DUI traffic stop.

Volunteers were required to be between the ages of 25 and 40, with no history of drug or alcohol abuse and a clean criminal history. They will be required to sign a liability waiver and arrange for their own transportation following the 4 1/2-hour event.

The department said it would provide the alcohol but that volunteers would not be compensated for their time in any other way.

Similar training efforts have made headlines over the years, including another Pennsylvania police department's call for 20 or more volunteers to drink vodka mixed drinks in 2015 and a Washington State "wet lab" for field sobriety test training in December of last year.

