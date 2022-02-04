Police ask for info about woman in video whose remains may have been found near Charlotte

Huntersville Police are asking the public to help identify a woman in a video whose possible remains were found last month near a residential area.

The woman may have been missing since July, police spokeswoman Odette Saglimbeni said during a news conference Friday.

Police on Friday said the woman is white and 5-foot-7. She was last seen in a video wearing a T-shirt, shorts, dark shoes with white soles and a silicone ring on her left hand.

Two men now in custody picked up the woman at 2:15 a.m on Aug. 4 in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 in Charlotte, Saglimbeni said.

Huntersville Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who’s body might have been found last month. Two suspects are in custody.

Human remains were found on Jan. 27 in the 12000 block on Comanche Road, the Observer previously reported.

Huntersville Police have said information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person led to the discovery of the remains.

Christopher John Nailor of Huntersville was charged on Jan. 28 with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. A second suspect also is in custody in another state on unrelated charges, Saglimbeni said.

The video came from Nailor’s property, and it shows the woman on Aug. 4 at 2:41 a.m., according to Saglimbeni.

Anyone with information about persons missing from the surrounding area since July, or about the woman in the video, should contact Lt. Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400.