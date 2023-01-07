Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say

The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday.

Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill.

Police said Gilmore was located near the Elgin Community in Lancaster Saturday morning.

He was checked out by EMS and will be ok.

