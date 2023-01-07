Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say
The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday.
Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill.
Police said Gilmore was located near the Elgin Community in Lancaster Saturday morning.
ALSO READ: CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
He was checked out by EMS and will be ok.
(WATCH BELOW: Vigil held for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl)