Police asking for help finding man accused of stealing almost $1,000 in electronics

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing almost $1,000 in electronics from an area Walmart.

Friday afternoon Moraine Police Department was called to Walmart on West Dorothy Lane to investigate a theft, according to a post by the department on social media.

Store associates told police a man was captured on in-store surveillance breaking into a locked case and taking the electronics.

Those who know the man or have any information about the alleged theft are asked to send Moraine PD a message on social media or call 937-535-1166.



