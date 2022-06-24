Police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl last seen in West Mifflin

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tamir Lynn Nelson was last seen on Thursday around 4:07 p.m. in the area of 118 Glenburn Drive in West Mifflin.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. West Mifflin police said she was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with pink letters spelling “ARUBA,” gray shorts with cartoon characters, pink shoes (slides), black Rayban prescription glasses, and a purple head scarf.

Police believe Nelson may be “at special risk of harm or injury.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, West Mifflin Police at 412-461-3125 or the Allegheny County Police Department at 1-833-255-8477.

MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/wZcydiXT9x — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 24, 2022

