Jul. 13—TOLLAND — State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said robbed an Exxon gas station at 153 Hartford Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Police said the man stole about $500 from the cashier before fleeing the store on foot, according to the plea for help posted by the resident state trooper's Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call Troop C at 860-896-3200, or the Resident Trooper's Office at 860-875-8911.