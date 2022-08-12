Police asking for help in finding suspect involved in Allegheny County animal cruelty

Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Allegheny County.

They are asking the public for help finding the person involved.

A 911 call informed officers of reports of a pit bull running loose with a puncture wound to its abdomen.

Officers have not said if this was a case of animal abuse, but they are hoping to get more information that will lead them to the dog’s owner.

The dog was taken into surgery and will head to Animal Friends on Camp Horne Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

