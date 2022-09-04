Police asking for help finding two robbery suspects

Sep. 3—WINDHAM — State police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connection with a robbery at the North Windham Home Depot last month.

Police released three surveillance photos from the incident on Facebook on Thursday.

The robbery happened on Aug. 19.

According to state police, the two individuals entered the store at approximately 4 p.m. The store is at 418 Boston Post Road in North Windham.

An employee in the public information office said Friday morning that no arrests had been made and the incident was still under investigation.

Police said the individuals depicted in the photos filled up a shopping cart with merchandise and allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying.

According to state police, a store employee attempted to prevent the individuals from leaving the store and a struggle ensued, resulting in a minor injury to the employee.

State police said the suspects were seen leaving in a gray, Toyota Sienna minivan with a Connecticut license plate. Those with

